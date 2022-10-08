After his impressive cameos in R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, fans can't wait to watch Shah Rukh Khan's first collaboration with Atlee titled Jawan.

A few months ago when the makers dropped the first look of the film, it broke the internet and left the fans asking for more. Amid this on Friday (October 7), Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter handle to share how he had a ball while working on this action entertainer, bankrolled by his production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

Speaking about how all of them bonded during the making of Jawan which also had Rajinikanth visiting the sets, King Khan wrote, "Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets...saw movie with Nayanthara partied with @anirudhofficial deep discussions with @VijaySethuOffl & Thalapathy @actorvijay fed me delicious food. Thx @Atlee_dir & Priya for your hospitality now need to learn Chicken 65 recipe!"

The official handle of Amazon Prime Video dropped a comment that read, "srk + nayanthara + anirudh + vijay sethupathi + thalapathy vijay + atlee = making everything so wholesome." This led to speculations among fans that this SRK-starrer will eventually land on this streaming platform after its theatrical run.

Jawan has a stellar ensemble cast which includes Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Yogi Babu. Anirudh Ravichander has composed for this much-anticipated film. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan will be essaying a double role in Jawan.

Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan has some more interesting films in the pipeline. He has already wrapped up the shooting of Siddharth Anand's Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu.