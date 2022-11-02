Shah Rukh Khan Had Intimate Birthday Dinner With Farah Khan, & Friends At Mannat, See Pics

Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday today (November 2). SRK's birthday is just like any other festival in the country. Like every year, his fans were seen flocking outside his Mumbai house, Mannat, to get a glimpse of the star. On Tuesday night, Khan came out on the home's balcony to greet his fans with his son AbRam and waved at the crowd. The actor was seen in an all-black outfit.

Meanwhile, speaking of his birthday celebrations, Shah Rukh opted for a low-key and quiet dinner with his close friends at his house. Photographs from the star's birthday celebrations have been shared on social media. According to a report by Pinkvilla, SRK and Gauri hosted a dinner for their loved ones, and a few friends from the industry were among the attendees.

Khan's dearest friend, choreographer Farah Khan, along with celebrities like Maneesh Sharma and Harman Baweja, graced the special occasion. Meanwhile, Pooja Dadlani, who happens to be Farah, and SRK's manager took to Instagram and gave a sneak peek into his birthday celebration at Mannat.

Farah Khan too shared a sweet note for the birthday boy, along with a picture of the two. The picture shows Farah cutely hugging Shah Rukh. She captioned the post, "About last night..#mohabbatman Happy birthday @iamsrk." She also wished her manager, Pooja, as she shares her birthday with SRK. In the background, we can see a beautiful painting, a guitar, and a luxurious bar counter. She also shared a video clip with a long birthday note for Khan. Take a look here

Have a look at the pics