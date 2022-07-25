Shah Rukh Khan Is Pretty Popular Among South Koreans, And We Are Anything But Surprised!

In an interview with News18, Anushka spoke about the Korean people, and said that they watch a lot of different kinds of content. They have watched some Hindi films, but they don't know much about it. She further said that they don't know about India's culture much, and that's why when she was in Korea, she was telling them about her culture.

Shah Rukh Khan is not a name, it's an emotion! Even though the superstar never worked in any foreign language entertainment industry, his popularity is no less than a global star. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, actress Anushka Sen opened up about the Devdas actor's popularity in South Korea, wherein she recently shot for her debut Korean project.

She said, "Our culture, industry, and our films. They don't know a lot about it. But they know some people like Shah Rukh Khan. Who doesn't know Shah Rukh Khan? We all love him."

She further spoke about similarities between South Korea and India and said that some of the Korean dishes are inspired by Indian spices.

Advertisement Advertisement

She said, "They know some of the older films. They're really hyped about Indian food, which came as a surprise for me. And actually, some of the Korean recipes are inspired by Indian spices and our curries. So there is a connection between Korea and India, even though it's very little right now. But I see it becoming stronger in the future since we love them so much."

She also shared that South Koreans love guests and the way they treated her and welcomed her was extremely sweet and warm.

She concluded by saying that she had a great time and she can't wait to go back again.