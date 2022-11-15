Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan To Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: 4 Big Films Rejected By Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was in the news last year due to her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, made her acting debut with the 2010 Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave and has come a long way in her career.
After featuring in many successful films, she established herself among Tollywood's highest-paid actresses. In 2021, she made her Hindi debut with Raj & DK's The Family Man 2 and earned rave reviews for her performance as the main antagonist.
Since then, Samantha is enjoying all the attention coming her way and has several interesting projects in her kitty. The Yashoda actress is rumoured to be making her Bollywood debut with a film opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. While an official announcement is still awaited, she is also teaming up with Varun Dhawan for the Hindi adaptation of Citadel.
However, did you know that she also rejected many big films featuring superstars over the years and one of them was Shah Rukh Khan's much-hyped film Jawan? Yes, you read that right!
Let's take a look at the list of big projects rejected by Samantha below.
Jawan
'Jawan' is being directed by Atlee and features Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. According to reports, she was offered a role alongside SRK. However, in a shocking turn of events, Sam refused the offer as she was planning to start a family with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. It is slated to release next year.
Pushpa
While her 'Pushpa' item song 'Oo Antava' with Allu Arjun got hugely popular, did you know that Samantha was also offered Srivalli's role? However, things didn't work out and the makers later roped in Rashika Mandanna.
Vikram's ‘I’
South superstar Vikram's 'I' was another big project rejected by Samantha. For the unversed, the 2015 film was directed by S. Shankar and turned out to be a box-office success.
Yevadu
'Yevadu' was released in 2014 and features Ram Charan & Allu Arjun. Reportedly, Sam couldn't do the film due to her busy schedule and the team then signed Shruti Haasan.
- Yashoda Day 4 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Samantha's Movie Achieves Breakeven In Overseas!
- Yashoda Day 3 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Hari & Harish's Telugu Debut With Samantha Wins!
- Yashoda Director Duo Hari And Harish Hint At A Possible Sequel?
- Yashoda Day 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Samantha's Thriller Film Holds Steady For The Weekend
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu Rejoices With Her Trainer Over Yashoda's Success; Thanks Him For Jalebi
- Former Censor Board Member Empathizes With Samantha; Calls Over Naga Chaitanya To Offer Emotional Support
- Yashoda Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Samantha's Action Thriller Opens On A Positive Note!
- Yashoda OTT Release Date & Time: Samantha's Sci-Fi Thriller Will Stream On Amazon Prime Video?
- Yashoda Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu Talks About Filmmakers Facing Tough Time & Why Yashoda Deserves Theatrical Experience
- Yashoda Movie Review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Thriller Is Engaging!
- Yashoda Twitter Review: Tweets To Go Through About Samantha's Sci-Fi Thriller On Surrogacy Are Here!