As India is all set to complete 75 years of Independence on August 15 this year, software giant Google recently unveiled a vibrant online project drawing from rich archives and featuring artistic illustrations to narrate the story of the country.
Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's DDLJ Gets Featured In Google India's 75 Years Of India Ki Udaan Video
Titled 'India Ki Udaan,' the project celebrates the achievements and the undying spirit of the country over the last 75 years. In a video post on Twitter, Google celebrated India's 75 years of independence and featured Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayengi (DDLJ) as one of the turning points.
The video has a voiceover by actor Farhan Akhtar who calls DDLJ as 'naya fasana' (new stories) which left an impact on Indian cinema and pop culture in the last 75 years.
The tweet shared by Google India reads, "75 years of asking questions. 75 years of finding solutions. 75 years of flying to new heights. 75 years of #IndiaKiUdaan. Take a moment to step back in time and celebrate some of India's most game-changing moments over the past 75 years."
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayengi which marked the directorial debut of Aditya Chopra, is touted to be one of the most iconic films in the history of Indian cinema. Featuring Shah Rukh and Kajol as Raj and Simran respectively, the film, a quintessential love story, is the first Hindi movie to have an uninterrupted theatrical run of over 25 years.
The romantic drama is considered to be a cult classic for its iconic performances and Jatin-Lalit's chartbuster music. DDLJ also bagged the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.
