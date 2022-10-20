Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar And Bachchans Not To Host Diwali Bash This Year

Every year, Bollywood celebrities take social media by storm with their lavish Diwali bashes which sees the presence of many stars under roof. With social distancing being the norm when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak, the celebrations were a little low-key in the last two years. However, now with things finally resuming back to normacy, it looks like the big Diwali parties are back in action!

However, one hears that there are a couple of B-Town biggies who are giving Diwali celebrations a miss this year. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani confirmed to Hindustan Times that the Pathaan actor won't be hosting a Diwali bash this year.

The same hosts true for the Bachchans as well as they want to keep things low post the COVID-19 pandemic. According to reports, filmmaker Karan Johar also won't be throwing a Diwali party this year as his house is undergoing construction. Akshay Kumar on the other hand, has plans of hosting a small gathering.

The B-town Diwali celebrations kickstarted this year with Ayushmann Khurrana hosting a party at his house on October 19 which was attended by celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, and others.

Kriti Sanon and producer Ramesh Taurani also hosted star-studded Diwali parties on October 19. As per a report in Hindustan Times, Taapsee Pannu is expected host a Diwali bash titled 'The Outsiders Party' which include names like Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal and Sanjana Sanghi on the invitees list.

Ankita Lokhande and Ekta Kapoor are also expected to host a Diwali bash this year. One hears that Shilpa Shetty is planning to host an intimate 'only cards' party.

Spillings the beans about Anil Kapoor's plans for this year, a source informed HT, "Every time it would be his kids- Sonam, Rhea and Harsh Varrdhan who would organise it at his place, taking care of everything. But this time, the party is at Sonam's new swanky house in Bandra Kurla Complex on the D-day, October 24. The couple (Sonam and husband Anand Ahuja) are also celebrating becoming new parents"

Well, we just can't wait to see pictures from these lavish Diwali celebrations.