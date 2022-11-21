Shah Rukh Khan On Being Facilitated At The Red Sea Film Festival: Truly Honoured To Receive The Award

With his exceptional work over three decades, it is a no-brainer to call Shah Rukh Khan one of the most important and valued actors in Indian Cinema. As such, any honour he receives from anywhere will be a well-deserved one. Recently, organizers of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia have decided to felicitate the actor and present him with an award for his exceptional contribution to the film industry.

Shah Rukh will be honoured during the opening ceremony of the film festival which will take place on December 1 in Jeddah, which is located on the eastern shore of the Red Sea. As per reports, Mohammad Al Turki, the CEO of the Film Festival claimed Khan to be a remarkable talent and global superstar. He said, "He(Shah Rukh) has captivated audiences since his earliest performances and is one of the world's most renowned actors working today. After 30 years in the industry, Shah Rukh Khan remains one of the most successful superstars of Indian Cinema and is believed by audiences around the world. We look forward to welcoming him to Jeddah this December."

Advertisement

Even King Khan is grateful to the organizers of the Red Sea Film Festival for facilitating him with the honour. He said, "I am truly honoured to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival. It's wonderful to be here among my fans from Saidi and the region who have always been huge supporters of my films." Shah Rukh further stated that he is looking forward to celebrating Saudi Arabia's talent and being part of its film community.

Starting on December 1, the Red Sea International Film Festival is scheduled to feature over 131 movies and short films from 61 countries and 41 languages. Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Saudi Arabia shooting for his film Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani.

Apart from Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan will be returning to the silver screen after 6 years in the action-thriller Pathaan with Deepika and John. He is also working in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. He will also make a cameo appearance in Salman Khan's Tiger 3.