Pathaan: Muslim Outfit Demands Ban on Shah Rukh Khan Starrer; Claims It Allegedly Shows Islam In Bad Light

Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in the 2018 release Zero, is all set to make a grand comeback with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead, Pathaan is one of the most anticipated movies of 2023. And while it is just almost a month left for the release of Pathaan, the action entertainer has been mired in controversies. After Deepika Padukone's saffron bikini in Besharam song sparked a controversy, now a Muslim outfit has demanded a ban on the movie claiming that it allegedly shows Islam in a bad light.

The All India Muslim Tewhar Committee has demanded a ban on the movie unless its name is changed along with the removal of certain objectionable scenes. "I've received dozens of phone calls from Muslims from across the country in the past two days, in which we've been told that the movie contains obscene scenes and shows Islam in bad light. Naming such a film as Pathaan amounts to insulting sentiments of the Pathaan clan. We call for banning the movie, unless its name is changed," Peerzada Khurram Miyan Chishti, Bhopal-based head of the outfit was quoted saying.

The AIMTC head also stated that the Mumbai and Telangana unit will soon be lodging FIRs against makes and the team of Pathaan and if the cops didn't take an action they will move to the court. "It hardly matters whether SRK is featured in the movie or not, our demand for banning will not change, irrespective of his presence in the film," he added.

Meanwhile, Boycott Pathaan has been trending massively on Twitter ahead of the movie's release. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan addressed the ongoing negativity on social media. During the Kolkata Film Festival, King Khan stated, "The collective narratives of our times are shaped by social media. Contrary to the belief that the spread of social media will affect cinema negatively, I believe cinema has an even more important role to play now. Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self. And its somewhere that negativity increases social media consumption and thereby increases its commercial value as well. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative making it divisive and destructive".

He concluded the speech saying, "The world has become normal. We are all happy, I am the happiest. And I have no objection in stating that duniya kuch bhi kar le, main aur aap log aur jitney bhi positive log hain sab ke sab, zinda hain (me, you all and all the positive people are alive)". To note, Pathaan is slated to release on January 25 next year.