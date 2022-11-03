Shah Rukh Khan Posts A Video With His ‘Sea Of Fans’; Is There A Documentary In The Making?

In many of his interviews, Shah Rukh Khan claimed that he would be nothing if for his fans. He showed these sentiments on multiple occasions by either meeting some of them in person or posting a selfie with his mass of fans. For example, on the occasion of his 57th birthday, he made a video of him with his 'sea of fans' that were cheering for him outside his home. He later posted the video on Thursday. However, as per reports, the video is just a part of a tribute that SRK wants to give to his fans as he is planning to make a documentary on his fandom.

According to Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh Khan is going to make a documentary that shall record the journey of his fans. The goal of the project is to understand the motivation behind a fan's endeavours to cross mountains so that they can get just a glimpse of their favourite superstar.

Conforming to the concept, many fans and media personnel spotted cameras around Mannat that recorded their reaction as King Khan waved to the audience, blew kisses to them, and stood in his iconic pose. Through this documentary, Shah Rukh wishes to applaud his loyal fans for their love and support over the years, showing them that they hold a very precious place in his heart. However, it is still unclear whether the project will release in theatres or in the OTT space.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan recently dropped the teaser of his film Pathaan on Wednesday. He will star alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the movie. He will later be seen in Atlee's Jawaan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. SRK is also scheduled to appear in Raj Kumar Hirani's next project named Dunki.