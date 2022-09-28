Besides the effective storytelling, brilliant performances and breathtaking visuals, Mani Ratnam's 1998 film Dil Se.. is also known for Shah Rukh Khan-Malaika Arora's chartbuster song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'. The track features SRK's character Amarkanth shaking a leg with Malaika on top of a moving train.

But do you folks know the Bollywood superstar performed those energetic dance movies without using any safety harness? Yes, you heard that right! The film's director Mani Ratnam made this revelation in an interview with IANS during the promotions of Ponniyin Selvan: 1.

Recalling King Khan's daredevilry and great energy on the sets, Ratnam revealed that Shah Rukh Khan wanted to perform freely on top of the train without the aid of a safety harness.

Speaking about the iconic track, the filmmaker shared that after AR Rahman created magic with the composition of 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', they had to battle several challenges while filming the song.

The Roja director told the news agency, "We were losing the light and facing logistical challenges as narrow gauge was too small to accommodate cameras and broad gauge trains were too fast from the point of view of the crew's safety. We didn't get time to ponder over creative line of thought."

He added, "On top of that Shah Rukh Khan was really adamant on not wearing the safety harness because he wanted to cover the entire space of the coaches for his performance. You can see him jumping around the coaches, performing, you can literally see him enjoying the song as he performed. Considering the safety and time, more than anything, we wanted to get the shoot off our chest as quickly as possible."

Mani Ratnam's Dil Se.. featured Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala in leading roles and marked the acting debut of Preity Zinta. The film touted to be an unforgetable ode to doomed love, revolves around a radio broadcaster whose intense attraction to a mysterious woman opens the door to a tidal wave of powerful emotions and desires.