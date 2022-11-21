Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Gets A New Diamond Studded Name Plate & It’s Cost Will Blow Your Mind

Mannat Is One Of The Biggest Mansions In The City

For the uninitiated, SRK's house Mannat is one of the biggest and most luxurious mansions in the city. It is located in Bandstand and has been turned into six storeyed building overlooking the Arabian Sea. In fact, SRK is seen greeting his fans from the balcony on his birthday and Eid which is a mesmerising sight in itself.

The Pics Of Mannat’s Diamond Studded Nameplate Goes Viral

As Mannat is known for its luxury, the mansion recently got a luxurious makeover as it got a new nameplate. To note, the new nameplate of Mannat has diamonds studded on it. Yes! It is a diamond nameplate with Mannat written over it in black. To recall, Mannat's previous nameplate was in black and brown colour.

Advertisement

Mannat’s Diamond Studded Nameplate Price Is Huge

As the pics of Mannat's new diamond nameplate are going viral, there are speculations about how much did it cost. Well, much to everyone's surprise, this diamond nameplate is reportedly worth over Rs 25 lakhs. Clearly, SRK is a perfect example of 'shaunk badi cheez hai', isn't it?

Shah Rukh Khan Gears Up For Pathaan Release

Talking about the work front, Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen doing a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, will be seen in Siddharth Anand's much talked about movie Pathaan. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead, the movie will release on January 25 next year. Besides, Shah Rukh is also working with Atlee on his much anticipated movie Jawaan with Nayanthara. King Khan will also be collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani for the first time in Dunki which will also star Taapsee Pannu in the lead. It is expected to release next year.