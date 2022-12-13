Shah Rukh Khan Sports Tilak After Visiting Vaishno Devi In VIRAL PIC, Fans Hail Pathaan’s style

Shah Rukh Khan has been grabbing all the eyeballs ever since the makers of Pathaan unveiled the first song from the film. The peppy number titled Besharam Rang, which also featured Deepika Padukone, has received an amazing response from the audience. Movie buffs have showered King Khan and Deepika with love, expressing their excitement on seeing them together after a long time on the silver screen.

SHAH RUKH KHAN'S VIRAL PIC

While we are busy gushing over their sizzling chemistry, a viral photo of SRK is creating ripples on the internet. The Bollywood superstar, who recently visited the Vaishno Devi Temple, can be seen sporting a red tilak in the picture.

Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper as always as he donned a sweatshirt and blue denim. He wore a beanie to complete his look. A few lucky fans were able to click pictures with their favourite actor. SRK flaunted his toned body as he posed with the fans after seeking blessings at the Vaishno Devi Temple. We couldn't help but gush over his dimples while looking at the viral photo.

You need to drop everything and check out the picture that has captured the attention of the netizens on social media. A Twitter user shared a picture featuring Shah Rukh Khan along with a note that read, "Shah Rukh Khan yesterday after seeking blessings from Mataji of Vaishno Devi Temple. Love you legend."

Fans hailed their Pathaan's style as he showcased his toned arms while striking a pose for the camera. When King Khan is under the house, how can you not expect him to woo everyone with his charm?

WHAT'S NEXT FOR SHAH RUKH KHAN?

On the professional front, SRK will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. The action drama co-starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone will arrive in the cinema halls in January 2023.

Pathaan will mark Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screens after four long years. B-town's Badshah also has Dunki and Jawan in his kitty. He will share screen space with Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.

The Kal Ho Na Ho star will be paired opposite Nayanthara in Jawan, which has been directed by Atlee. The thriller, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra, will release on June 2, 2023.

What do you have to say about Shah Rukh Khan's viral photo? Do share your views with us by tweeting @filmibeat.