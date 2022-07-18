Shah Rukh Khan Spotted Filming For Dunki In London; Leaked Picture From Sets Goes Viral

For fans who have been eagerly waiting to watch Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen, the superstar has a bunch of interesting movies in the pipeline. One amongst them is Dunki. The film marks King Khan's first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. The film has already hit the shooting floors.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted shooting for this Rajkumar Hirani directorial at Waterloo bridge in London. A leaked picture of the Don actor from the sets is going viral on social media. It features Shah Rukh Khan donning a plaid shirt, black trousers and a kada (bracelet). He is seen smiling at the camera while standing on the bridge.

In April this year, Shah Rukh Khan had announced Dunki with a hilarious video with a caption that read, "@RajkumarHirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. Feeling humbled & excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023."

Advertisement Advertisement

Talking about teaming up with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time, director Rajkumar Hirani had earlier said that throughout the course of his career, the superstar was always on his wishlist and after trying to collaborate several times in the past, they were finally destined to have Dunki mark their partnership. He had added that the energy, charisma, humour and charm that King Khan brings to a film is unparalleled, and that he is looking forward to bring that magic on screen.

Dunki also features Taapsee Pannu in a pivotal role. The actress had previously mentioned in an interview that she has to pinch herself everyday to believe that she is working with Shah Rukh Khan whose films she has grown up watching.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu's Dunki is a social drama which revolves around the rampant use of an illegal backdoor route called 'Donkey Flight' by Indians to immigrate to different countries.