In one of the pictures, Shah Rukh Khan is seen down on his knees in a checkered shirt and a bulky backpack. Taapsee on the other hand, is seen flashing a million dollar smile in a pink sweater while carrying a backpack.

We are here with the first leaked pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu from their upcoming film Dunki, which is being helmed by none other than the ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. The shoot of Dunki has been going on in London and the leaked pictures of Shah Rukh and Taapsee have left us intrigued, and we cannot wait to know more about the film.

Another leaked picture of Shah Rukh and Taapsee is from Waterloo Bridge of London, wherein the duo is seen interacting with the crew of the film.

Interestingly, ever since these pictures have surfaced on social media, netizens have been going gaga over SRK and Taapsee's pairing. Many netizens who were skeptical about their pairing, have been raving about Hirani for bringing Khan and Pannu together.

A netizen wrote, "I never thought SRK and Taapsee would look sooooo good together. Kudos to Hirani!!! He always does the unthinkable."

Another netizen wrote, "One leaked pic from Dunki sets and its already trending on Twitter....thats the power of our King Khan!!!"

Written by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is bankrolled by Hirani and Gauri Khan. The film went on floors in April this year, and is slated to be released in theatres on December 22, 2023.

(Social media posts are unedited.)