In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7, Karan said, "This entire year, we have not had a good run barring Kiara, Alia and Kartik. Everyone else has met with a film that hasn't met to expectations. Sometimes you do things and they are for a larger reason."

There is no denying that one just cannot predict the mood of Indian audience currently. Who would have thought that Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha will struggle to cross even Rs 100 Crore at the box office? But at the same time, an entertainer like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 set the box office on fire and people loved watching Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the horror-comedy.

Reacting to Karan's statement, Shahid Kapoor said that Bollywood stars can plan their career all they want, but in the end, they have to step out to experiment and do as many films as possible.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "We can make plans, all we want. Just go out there, do good work, do as many movies as you can, make many choices because life will change, the circumstances will change, the audience's mood will change, and you never know which one's going to land and which one is not."

He further lauded Kiara Advani and said that her timing for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was great, as people were in a mood of something light and entertaining, and people loved the film when it came out.

Shahid also spoke about Jersey, which didn't work at the box office and said, "Unfortunately, we released in April, which was not a great month for us. There was a certain mood and a certain type of cinema which the audience was watching, and we had shifted our dates multiple times by the time we released."