Sharing a long note on Instagram, Sanjay Dutt lambasted the naysayers who have been targeting Ranbir after the failure of Shamshera.

After good four years, actor Ranbir Kapoor returned to the silver screen with Karan Malhotra's Shamshera, which arrived in theatres on July 22, 2022. Unfortunately, the film could not hit the right chord with the audience and tanked at the box office. Despite being made on a big budget, the film could not even surpass Rs 50 Crore mark at the box office. Owing to the film's failure, Ranbir has been at the receiving end of criticism, and his co-star Sanjay Dutt is extremely disgusted by it.

He wrote, "Films are acts of passion - passion to tell a story, to bring to life characters you've never met before. Shamshera is one such labour of love to which we gave our all. It's a movie made up of blood, sweat and tears. It's a dream that we brought on screen. Movies are made for audiences to relish. And every movie finds its viewers, sooner or later."

Speaking about the hate that the film has been receiving, he further wrote, "Shamshera found a lot of people hating on it; some of the hate came from people who didn't even watch it. I find it horrible that people don't respect the hard work we all put in."

He further lauded Karan and wrote that he admires him as a filmmaker, and mostly as a person. Dutt said that Karan is one of the best directors he has worked with, as he has the knack of giving characters that strike a chord with the audience.

"We did that with Agneepath, where he gave me Kancha Cheena to play. The process of working on it was brilliant. He trusted me again with Shamshera and what a ball of a time we had making this film, and bringing to life Shuddh Singh. Karan is like family and success or failure aside, it will always be an honour to work with him. I stand by him always." the senior actor added.

In the same letter, he lauded Ranbir's acting chops and said that his ability to depict emotionality on screen is par excellence.

He wrote, "Ranbir and I have forged a bond for life with this film. His craft and ability to depict emotionality on screen is par excellence. It pains to see how people are so eager to spew hatred on the work of one of the most hardworking and talented actors of our times. Art and our commitment for it transcends the hate coming our way. The love we feel for the film and its people goes beyond everything that's being said. Baaki kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna! #ShamsheralsOurs."

