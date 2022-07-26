There's no denying that Ranbir is one gifted actor and no one can raise a finger at his acting chops, but he really needs to work on project selection.

It's pretty unfortunate that despite returning to the silver screen after good four years, Ranbir Kapoor failed to woo the audience with his film choice. Karan Malhotra's Shamshera featuring Ranbir Kapoor in double roles was in a good buzz before its release. However, when the film arrived in theatres, moviegoers realised that the film is nothing less than a disappointment! While many criticised YRF's head honcho Aditya Chopra for not putting in money in right kind of projects, others dissed Ranbir's film choices.

Speaking about Shamshera's failure, trade analyst Amod Mehra told Firstpost, "The verdict is out. Bunty Aur Babli 2, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Samrat Prithviraj and now Shamshera. Fourth disaster in a row from for Yash Raj Films. To resurrect his banner, Aditya Chopra must throw out his chamchas, grant himself a sabbatical leave, reinvent himself, direct a film he sincerely believes in."

Elaborating his point, he further said, "Dacoit films were accepted in the 1980s mainly because the revenue from single screens and B & C centres were BIG.. today B&C class centres have vanished and most single screens are shut. That automatically makes a film like Shamshera outdated.. plus instead of promoting the film YRF was concentrating on promoting Ranbir Kapoor with his dogs etc. That sent wrong signals."

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri whose last release The Kashmir Files took Bollywood by storm, also reacted to Shamshera's failure and told the media portal that two things are evident: firstly, the star system has crumbled and there is no star today who has the charisma to carry a film on his shoulder, secondly, project- making has bombed and content-making has won.