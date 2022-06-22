Shamshera Teaser Out: Dacoit Ranbir Kapoor Revolts Against Barbarous Sanjay Dutt

YRF's much awaited film Shamshera's teaser is out and it's every bit amazing. The teaser starts with the glimpses of Sanjay Dutt's barbarous look and we are sure he will nail his character to a T. Ranbir Kapoor on the other hand, plays a dacoit who revolts against to and goes to extreme lengths to save his tribe.

The Twitter handle of YRF shared the teaser and captioned it as, "A legend who will leave his mark. #ShamsheraTrailer out on 24th June. Experience SHAMSHERA in @IMAX in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July."

Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor in the lead role. However, her first look from the film has not been unveiled yet. Well, all eyes on trailer now!