YRF recently released many posters of Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera, creating plenty of buzz about the anticipated film. The makers on Friday (June 24) finally unveiled the full-length trailer of the action drama. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles.

Shamshera's trailer gave a glimpse of all three actors and surprised fans with a twist to Ranbir Kapoor's character. Taking to Twitter, YRF released the trailer and tweeted, "A father's legacy. A son's destiny. The legend of SHAMSHERA is here, watch the #ShamsheraTrailer NOW. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July."

The clip begins with a narration about a hero who believed no one should be enslaved and that everyone has to snatch their freedom. The trailer shows a young Ranbir Kapoor dancing and playing around with others in his community. In another avatar with long hair and beard, he is also shown stealing gold, silver and jewels from nearby villages on celebratory occasions.

Tired of all the looting by a new Shamshera, the villagers reach out to the British officers asking for help. Sanjay Dutt takes on the job to bring the thieves to justice. However, it is also hinted that he isn't in support of the British either. Meanwhile, young Ranbir asks for help from a dancer to possibly infiltrate the celebratory occasion to steal more.

Take a look at the trailer:

Set in 1871, Shamshera takes place in the fictious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian Daroga Shudh Singh played by Sanjay Dutt. The synopsis read, "This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe."

Directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra, Shamshera is set to release in theatres on July 22.