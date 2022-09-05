Actor and film critic Kamaal R Khan popularly known as KRK, has been in legal trouble since last week. First, he was arrested by the Malad Police when he landed at Mumbai airport over some controversial tweets he had posted way back in 2020. He was sent to judicial custody for 14 days. However, he was taken to a hospital later in the day after he complained of chest pain.

On Monday, he was arrested once again in connection with a sexual harassment case.

Now, actor-turn-politician Shatrughan Sinha has come out in support of KRK in a series of tweet. He said that KRK is a self-made man despite great opposition and struggle, adding that he has made a place for himself in the film industry and the society on his society.

He tweeted, "One should not forget that Kamal Rashid Khan @kamaalrkhan & one should always remember that despite great opposition & struggle the 'KRK' is a self made man, he has the blessings of the Almighty. He has made his place in the film industry, as well as society on his own."

The Kaalicharan actor further praised KRK for his confidence and added that the latter seemed to be a victim of some conspiracy.

Sinha mentioned in a tweet, "His biggest asset has been his confidence; he seems to speak without any fear or favour. He doesn't shudder to speak his mind against all odds as he has the conviction & freedom of opinion/speech of any kind, within the framework of law/constitution, even if not accepted."

He further added, "He seems to be a victim of conspiracy of circumstances. God Bless him! Hope, wish & pray that Kamal Rashid Khan gets justice which he deserves soon, sooner the better. Jai Hind."

Kamaal R Khan AKA KRK made his acting debut with the 2008 film Deshdrohi. He also made a brief appearance in Sidharth Malhotra-Shraddha Kapoor's Ek Villain in 2014. Besides movies, KRK often finds himself in the limelight for his controversial tweets on Bollywood celebrities and their films.