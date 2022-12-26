‘She Looks Drunk, Saste Nashe', Netizens Mock Nysa Devgan For Her Confused Walk At Christmas Bash
Like any other year, Christmas was celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm in the country, and our Tinseltown celebs were also seen having fun with their friends and families. And amidst the celebrations, it was Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter, Nysa Devgan, whose latest appearance is making rounds on the internet. The star kid is often seen hanging out with her group of friends including Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa Rampal, and Ibrahim Ali Khan.
On Sunday, December 25, the bunch of these young star kids arrived together for a Christmas party in Mumbai. Nysa Devgan was seen with her friends Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ahan Khan, Orhan Awataramani, and others arrive at a Christmas party organised by Shilpa Shetty's restaurant, Bastian. Several videos and pictures of their outing have been going viral on social media.
In one video shared by a paparazzi account, it shows Nysa Devgan holding her best friend Orry's hand while stepping out of the restaurant and walking toward their car. The pair looked confused after they spotted paps standing outside the venue and started walking backwards. They then stopped midway and were again seen walking towards their car. The hilarious video has now become the talk of the town.
In another video, Nysa Devgan is spotted sitting inside the car with Mahika and Ibrahim, and paparazzi are clicking their pictures. Speaking of Nysaa Devgan's outfit for the occasion, the star kids chose a hot pink-shade bodycon long dress that featured long sleeves and a plunging neckline. She paired her bold outfit with flats and left her hair open in waves. To complete her look, Nysa went for winged eyeliner, smokey eyes, and nude lips.
However, as the video was all over the internet, Nysa Devgan was brutally trolled for wearing a too-revealing outfit, and many speculated that both Orry and Nysa were so drunk that they couldn't even walk straight. Social media users swamped the comment section and termed them "spoiled brats." while many called her Janhvi Kapoor 2.0 and brutally trolled Nysa. One user said,, "My God she looks drunk, saste nashe." Another wrote, "Sad what the girls are wearing these days. Very sad. They try to be modern, but it's going too far." One person commented, "Is he drunk or high on something else? "Meri hasi control nhi ho rhi ye dono ko dekhne k baad speechless," said another one. One comment read, "Nysa Devgan is always drunk."
Watch video here:-
On the other hand, several users on the internet allege that Nysa Devgan has undergone surgeries and looks completely different from what she was earlier. One person wrote, "Ye itni gori kb ho gai," while another said, "Kitni overacting krni pdti hai." Another comment read, "Body whitening + surgeries+ almost no talent no acting+always half naked = star kids/nepo products," while another one said, "Nyaasa me nakhre dekho....jhanvi kapoor lite."
Nysa Devgan is currently pursuing her education in the UK and frequently visits India and is spotted partying with her friends in Mumbai. She recently worked as an assistant director with Karan Johar on his upcoming project, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
