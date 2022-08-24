Shefali Shah Feels Boycott Bollywood Trend Will Not Last Long!

She told India Today, "It's a trend. I don't think it's long-lasting."

Amid all the hullabaloo around cancel culture, actress Shefali Shah shared her take on the ongoing issue and said that she does not feel that it will last long.

Ever since netizens started targeting every Bollywood film for some or other reasons, B-town celebrities are coming out in the open to slam the ongoing trend, which has been affecting the film industry. Recently, when Aamir Khan's much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha tanked at the box office, many actors and filmmakers realised how badly the boycott trend has affected the film.

When asked that there is a conception that Bollywood is dying, she said, "Really! I don't think it's possible. Films is a culture like cricket. It can't die...it can't. People have their point of view, they have their opinions, but there is also a lot of love and appreciation that we get. I think we should just take it in our stride and just say 'we tried' and we move on."

Advertisement Advertisement

Shefali was recently seen in Darlings alongside Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew and owing to her impeccable performance, she simply stood out in the film and garnered praise from the audience, as well as the film critics.

Throwing light on the rise of OTT, Shah said that the audiences' preferences have changed and now, content is the King. She said that the audience was always prepared for it but we underestimated it.

She went on add that with OTT coming in, people started telling different stories and suddenly it is not about stars anymore. It is more about real actors.

"These actors break their image to become the characters we love. So, yes, content is king today. There is no debate about it. I think the audience is making it very evident," concluded Shah.