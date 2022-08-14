She told Bollywood Bubble, "I didn't do it as bravery. I just thought that being an actor, what is the purpose of being an actor, you want to be somebody you're not whether that is a creed, gender, emotional, mental, physical, differences or age is a part of it, I didn't give it so much thought."

Actress Shefali Shah left everyone stunned with her brilliant performance in her latest Netflix film Darlings, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles. In her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, Shefali Shah looked back at her career and opened up about playing Akshay Kumar's mom in Waqt: The Race Against Time in 2005.

She further said that she chose to be an actor, because she can do different things in the film industry.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Obviously, it put me into a bracket and I was like acha thik hai, karna tha toh ab kar liya but it was a film I wanted to do, it was my choice so I have nobody to blame and I'm like okay. I did it, yes, it must have taken a couple of years longer but then came Delhi Crime," added Shah.

In the same interview, when Shefali was asked if she feels people are more accepting in the film industry, she said that she doesn't think so, because she cannot take away from the fact that all the work she has done and the people she has worked with, they have given her so much respect and love.

"Today, when they give it to me, I mean, actually, writers and directors themselves feel that 'God, this was long overdue.' I wouldn't have wanted to come in right now as a newcomer, also my experience and my way of working is different," added Shah.