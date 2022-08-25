Shefali Shah Reveals The Biggest Red Flag In A Relationship

Recently, actress Shefali Shah appeared in Darlings and left everyone impressed with her acting chops. The film revolved around domestic violence and it also featured Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in key roles. In her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, when Shefali was asked what she finds the biggest red flag in a relationship, she said, "Disrespect".

She told Yuva, "You know disrespect can start on a very light level of humour and you don't realise it. It starts as 'Arey wo toh aisa hi karta hai...arey wo toh aise hi karti hai...arey isko thodi na samajh aayega'. It's not funny after a point of time. You wanna say something and if you have to hold it back, then there is a serious problem. If you start thinking that I really want to share something but let it go as its reaction would be bad."