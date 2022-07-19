Bigg Boss 13 contestant and singer Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali starring Salman Khan in the lead role. Ever since she started working on the film, her fans can't keep calm to see her on the big screen. Amidst all, a report published in ETimes TV suggests that Shehnaaz has bagged her second Bollywood film, which will be produced by Rhea Kapoor.
Shehnaaz Gill Bags Her Second Bollywood Film Starring Anil Kapoor And Bhumi Pednekar: Report
Let us tell you, the upcoming film will be directed by Karan Boolani and it also features Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in key roles. According to reports, the film is a modern take on relationships. A source close to the development shared some details about the project.
The source said, "Like Rhea's previous film Veere Di Wedding (2018), her upcoming movie is also a women-oriented subject. Shehnaaz is the latest to join the cast of the film, which is slated to go on floors by the end of this month. This film will see Shehnaaz in a different avatar."
When the portal contacted Shehnaaz Gill, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani, they didn't respond to their text messages. Talking about Shehnaaz Gill, the diva's latest Punjabi film Honsla Rakh turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters in Pollywood. The film also starred Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa in key roles. Shehnaaz is quite famous amongst the youngsters. She impressed everyone with her singing and acting talent. Salman Khan was quite impressed with her performance in the Bigg Boss 13 house. For the unversed, she was also very close to the late actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla.
Her next Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali also has Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam in pivotal roles. The Salman Khan-starrer is being directed by Farhad Samji.
