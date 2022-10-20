With Diwali around the corner, it's time for our Bollywood celebrities to let their hair down and enjoy with their close friends and family. After two years of muted celebrations owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bollywood is back to hosting star-studded Diwali parties.

After Ayushmann Khurrana started the rooster with a Diwali bash at his house on Sunday (October 16), producer Ramesh Taurani hosted a lavish party which saw the presence of some of the biggest names from the Hindi Film Industry under one roof.

Vicky Kaushal walked in with his actress-wife Katrina Kaif. The Uri star looked handsome in a black kurta and white pyjama. Kat on the other hand, dazzled in a red saree. Another celebrity who made several heads turn at the party was Shehnaaz Gill. The actress looked stunning in a black saree with a matching blouse.

Later, Shehnaaz took to her Instagram handle to drop a bunch of inside pictures from Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash in which she is seen posing with Vicky Kaushal. The 'smiling' clicks prove that the duo had a blast at the party.

Shehnaaz captioned the pictures as, "Hun bani na gal ..... 2 punjabi ek frame vch ❤️."

Have a look at her Instagram post

Meanwhile, the netizens too, gave a big thumbs up to Shehnaaz-Vicky's photos. A netizen wrote, "When Punjabis meet....it's jhappi forever 🙌🔥." Another one commented, "Haayeee hayeee😍😍."

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is also set to make her debut in Bollywood with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh. Vicky Kaushal recently wrapped up the first shooting schedule of Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.