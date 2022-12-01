Shehnaaz Gill Shares An Endearing Hug With Vicky Kaushal, Calls It '2 Punjabi Ek Frame Vch'

Shehnaaz Gill has never shied away from showing off her Punjabi roots, which is quite evident on her newest venture, Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. The talk show has been creating a good noise with the Bollywood celebrities. After Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao graced Gill's show, it was our very own Punjabi munda, Vicky Kaushal, who visited the sets to promote his upcoming film, Govinda Naam Mera.

Vicky and Shehnaaz shared some heart-to-heart moments on the show and also posed for the paparazzi. Shehnaaz later took to her Instagram account to share a bunch of photographs from their meeting. The photos show Vicky and Gill flashing a million-dollar smile for the camera. And certainly, fans can't contain their excitement to see their favourite stars together.

On Thursday, alongside the beautiful snaps, Shehnaaz wrote, "Very seldom you meet a star who makes you feel you are one of them. Very seldom you get this feeling that you know this person from ages and is family. Very seldom, in your second meeting you feel that you know this person like he is family. I guess this is what a true star is. @vickykaushal09 I'm delighted to have met you once again and today's chat was more than just conversations... I wish you nothing but success, good health and positivity always."

Advertisement

Check out Shehnaaz Gill's post below:-

She then added, "All the best for #GovindaNaamMera Waheguru Mehar Kare, tuhadi movie superhit Hove."

Apart from the cute photos, it was Shehnaaz Gill's outfit that stole our hearts. Shehnaaz's gorgeous bright mustard kurta and gharara set radiated much Punjabi vibes, while Vicky wore a floral-printed shirt and paired it with beige pants. Shehnaaz's kurta came with strappy sleeves that had a gold-shaded embellished pattern on the torso area, creating a fit-and-flared silhouette. The outfit had a flowy short hem length and a plunging sweetheart neckline.

Vicky Kaushal also shared the photos on his Instagram page and wrote a sweet message for Shehnaaz. "Such a pleasure meeting and chatting with you Shehnaaz. Such a pure soul you are! I wish only the best for you in life. Vicky x Shehnaaz," captioned Vicky along with a few white heart emojis. For the unversed, Shehnaaz and Vicky bumped into each other at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party. Back then, Shehnaaz posted a photo with Vicky and captioned it, "Hun bani na gal ..... 2 punjabi ek frame vch ❤️ @vickykaushal09."

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.