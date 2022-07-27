Actress Kriti Sanon turns a year older today (July 27). Since morning, the social media is flooded with birthday wishes for the Mimi star. Amid this, her 'Shehzada' co-star Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle to drop a hilarious wish for the birthday girl.
'Shehzada' Kartik Aaryan Drops Cute Birthday Wish For Kriti Sanon; 'Diet Nahi Todi Ladki Ne'
He posted a picture in which he is seen posing with Kriti while offering her a slice of the birthday cake which she cut at midnight. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor captioned the picture as, "Diet Nahi todi ladki ne. Sirf pose kiya mere liye !! Happy birthday Param Sundari From Your Shehzada 🥳@kritisanon ❤️."
In response, Kriti wrote, "Thankkkk you! 🤗💖 for having all the cake after posing! 🤪."
Meanwhile, netizens were all hearts over Kartik-Kriti's cute exchange. An Instagram user commented, "look at u guys omg 🥺." Another one wrote, "You guys are made for each other ❤️😍." "You guys please get married 😭😭😭," read another comment.
Kriti also treated fans with a video which gave them a sneak-peek of her midnight birthday celebrations. The actress and Kartik had previously shared screen space in Laxman Utekar's romantic comedy, Luka Chuppi.
Speaking about reuniting with Kartik on screen, Kriti had earlier said that they share a great chemistry and their give and take as actors have always been very good. She had added, "So it's nice to reunite after Luka Chuppi and this time with Rohit who you know has got this young energy and he is a lot of fun on set always."
Besides Shehzada, Kriti Sanon also has Varun Dhawan's Bhediya, Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan and Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff.
- Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon's Shehzada To Release In February
- Kriti Sanon Reveals Why She Was Nervous To Step Into Her Role In Adipurush; 'I Didn't Know That World'
- Amitabh Bachchan To Play Tiger Shroff's Guru In Ganapath?
- Sini Shetty From Karnataka Crowned Miss India 2022; Rubal Shekhawat And Shinata Chauhan End Up As Runners-Up
- EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Laxman Utekar: No Industry Will Survive Without Stardom
- Adipurush: Prabhas & Kriti Sanon's Chemistry Has Translated Beautifully On Screen; Source Spills The Beans
- Kriti Sanon Lauds Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi For Being A Female-Centric Film Mounted On A Big Scale
- IIFA 2022: Kriti Sanon Wins Best Actress Award; Says, ‘So Happy That I Received My First For Mimi’
- IIFA 2022 Winners List: Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Shershaah Bag Top Honours!
- Adipurush Budget: Prabhas’ Film To Be Costlier Than Baahubali Franchise; Find Out How
- Kriti Sanon Clarifies Her Next With Anurag Kashyap Is Not An Adaptation Of Kill Bill; 'He Doesn't Do Remakes'
- Is Kriti Sanon Dating Kartik Aaryan? The Adipurush Actress Breaks Her Silence