Actress Kriti Sanon turns a year older today (July 27). Since morning, the social media is flooded with birthday wishes for the Mimi star. Amid this, her 'Shehzada' co-star Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle to drop a hilarious wish for the birthday girl.

He posted a picture in which he is seen posing with Kriti while offering her a slice of the birthday cake which she cut at midnight. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor captioned the picture as, "Diet Nahi todi ladki ne. Sirf pose kiya mere liye !! Happy birthday Param Sundari From Your Shehzada 🥳@kritisanon ❤️."

In response, Kriti wrote, "Thankkkk you! 🤗💖 for having all the cake after posing! 🤪."

Meanwhile, netizens were all hearts over Kartik-Kriti's cute exchange. An Instagram user commented, "look at u guys omg 🥺." Another one wrote, "You guys are made for each other ❤️😍." "You guys please get married 😭😭😭," read another comment.

Kriti also treated fans with a video which gave them a sneak-peek of her midnight birthday celebrations. The actress and Kartik had previously shared screen space in Laxman Utekar's romantic comedy, Luka Chuppi.

Speaking about reuniting with Kartik on screen, Kriti had earlier said that they share a great chemistry and their give and take as actors have always been very good. She had added, "So it's nice to reunite after Luka Chuppi and this time with Rohit who you know has got this young energy and he is a lot of fun on set always."

Besides Shehzada, Kriti Sanon also has Varun Dhawan's Bhediya, Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan and Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff.