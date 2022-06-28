Shenaz Treasury Opens Up About Being Diagnosed With Prosopagnosia, Says She Cannot Recognise Faces

Ishq Vishk fame Shenaz Treasury recently took to her social media account to share that she has been diagnosed with prosopagnosia. The actress also said that she used to face issues remembering peoples' faces but was good at remembering them by their voices.

Shenaz took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday and wrote, “I have been diagnosed with prosopagnosia 2. Now, I understand why I've never been able to put faces together. It's a cognitive disorder. I always felt ashamed that I can't recognise faces. I recognise voices.”

In her next slide, she spoke about its symptoms and added, “Signs and symptoms of face blindness/prosopagnosia. 1. You have failed to recognise a close friend or family member, especially when you weren't expecting to see them. Yes, that is me. Takes me a minute to register who the person is. Sometimes even a close friend I haven't seen in a while."

The actress further shared added people have difficulty recognising neighbours, friends, co-workers, clients, schoolmates whilst people you know expect you to recognise them. She then stated that many sufferers report losing friends and offending co-workers because they have failed to recognise them and she is one of them.

Shenaz also wrote about how the affected people confuse characters in movies or on television more so than other people. She shared that she cannot tell the difference if two characters have the same height and build and hairstyle. The actress concluded by asking everyone to please understand that this is a real disorder and not just her being aloof or snobbish.

Shenaz, who has appeared in films such as Umar, Aagey Se Right, Radio, Luv Ka The End, Delhi Belly, and many others, is currently working as a travel blogger.