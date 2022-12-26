Sherlyn Chopra Refuses To Wish Salman Khan On Birthday, Wants To 'Target' Him Next Year: Apne Peedit Behno...

Controversy queen Sherlyn Chopra is known for her outspoken nature and as someone who doesn't hesitate to go bold on screen for her fans. The actress has many times been caught in trouble for her overexposing outfits and verbal spat with others. The actress was recently seen speaking to paparazzi, where she revealed that her next target will be Salman Khan.

The paparazzi spotted Sherlyn Chopra in town today, Monday, and asked her who her New Year's target is. The actress quips, "Salman Khan." Then, when paps told her that it's Salman Khan's birthday tomorrow, Sherlyn is seen saying, "Salman ko wish karu, kiss khushi mein. Kuch kiya, apni peedit behno ke liye kuch kiya, kya, hah?" (Why should I wish for Salman? Has he done anything for his sisters, who are victims?)

Check out the video here:-

Meanwhile, the video shared by a paparazzi account saw several social media users rushing to mock the actress's guts for saying something like this to Salman Khan. One user wrote, "Bahot peedit hai bhaiyon ye bechari." Another comment read, "Jrurt nhi hè wish krne ki bhut he wishs krne wale chapri," while one Instagram user said, "kuch nya kro re ..fame lene ka ye tarika Purana ho gya."

Advertisement

One comment read, "Koi sense hai is baat ka". One wrote, "Ye hai kon ne or kisko bol rahi hai pata nhin sayad." One user wrote, "inko trp mil gai bs ab naya target dhundegi didi ji." "Carrier khtam karne ki ninja technique," one user wrote in a comment.

The model recently commented on Deepika Padukone's "saffron-colored bikini" in Pathaan's song Besharam Rang, claiming that Padukone is a supporter of the Tukde Tukde gang and that her dancing in a "saffron-colored bikini in a film song titled "Besharam Rang" is most certainly not acceptable to the millions of Hindus who regard saffron as the colour of purity and faith." Further, Chopra also mentioned that Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan can offer prayers to whomever they believe in, but they have to be mindful of other people's religious sentiments.