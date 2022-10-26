Shikhar Dhawan On His Bollywood Debut with Double XL: It Made Deep Impact On Me, Was Confident To Pull It Off

Shikhar Dhawan's fans have all the reasons to grin from ear to ear. After all, the ace cricketer, who is known for his stupendous performance on the cricket ground, is set to make his big Bollywood debut with Double XL. Also starring Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha, Double XL is a journey of two over-sized women who have set out to challenge the norms of the society. Recently, Shikhar Dhawan got candid about his debut and was all praises for the movie.

In his conversation with Hindustan Times, the ace cricketer said that being behind the camera came easy for him and he was easy to pull off acting. Dhawan also stated that the story left a deep impact on him and believes that the movie comes with a special message for the audience. On explaining why he chose Double XL for his debut, Shikhar Dhawan said, "When I went to the set, they taught me to dance. I picked it up easily. I was asked to dance for a specific scene, so I did it honestly, played my part and enjoyed it. I was confident that I could pull it off. When this opportunity came to me and I heard the story, it made a deep impact on me. The film aims to deliver a healthy message to society and has the potential to start a conversation. This is a lovely message for the whole society, and I hope a lot of young girls and boys will keep pursuing their dreams no matter what".

Furthermore, Shikhar also sang praises for his co-star Huma Qureshi and called her a 'humble and good hearted person'. "She made sure that I am comfortable and gave me some acting tips too. She is still a good friend of mine," he added. Double XL is slated to release on November 4 and will witness a box office clash with Janhvi Kapoor's Mili and Katrina Kaif's horror comedy Phone Bhoot.