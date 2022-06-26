Shilpa Shetty On The Cons Of Stardom: We Are Not Monkeys In A Zoo, We Are Here To Entertain

Talking about the cons of stardom, Shilpa told IANS, "Fame is a double-edged sword but you have to appreciate it and the cons are something that you need to take in your stride... It would be the end of your career or stint in the industry if people allow you to eat 'pani puri' without bothering you, I would say that would be something that would be worrisome."

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra who was recently seen in Nikamma alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia, opened up about the negative side of stardom and said that Bollywood stars are not monkeys in a zoo. They are in the profession to entertain the audience, but they also expect the audience to draw a line.

She further said that she will always be grateful to her fans for all the love and appreciation.

She added further added, "It does get a little daunting where people don't know when to draw the line because we are not monkeys in a zoo, we are here to entertain and I have heartfelt gratitude for all the love that comes my way."

Shilpa went on to add that sometimes, it does get scary around fans, especially when she is at the airport to take a break with her family and she is holding her two-year-old's hand and somebody just comes in to take a selfie.

"It is scary sometimes but otherwise it is all the part and parcel of the fame game," concluded Shetty.

With respect to work, Shilpa will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's debut series Indian Police Force, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles.