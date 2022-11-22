Shilpa Shetty Pens A Heartfelt Note For ‘Cookie’ Raj Kundra On 13th Anniversary & Shamita Shetty Is All Hearts

Shilpa Shetty’s An Adorable Post For Raj Kundra

On this special day, Shilpa took to her Instagram handle and shared a sweet video compiling pics of their happy moments together. In the caption, she showered her main man with immense love and wrote, '13 years, Cookie, whoa! (and not counting). Thank you for sharing this journey with me in this lifetime and making it so beautiful. You, me, Us... That's all I need. Happy Anniversary to US, Cookie. #Anniversary #13Years #Love #BetterTogether #grateful #blessed #happy'.

Shamita Shetty Sends Love Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra On Their Anniversary

Shamita Shetty was seen dropping hearts in the comment section of Shilpa Shetty's post. This isn't all. She also shared a sweet post for the couple and wrote, 'Happy Anniversary Munki n Jiju. Wishing you both eternal happiness, peace n love always'.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Tied The Knot In A Traditional Wedding

For the uninitiated, Shilpa and Raj had tied the knot in a traditional wedding which had a perfect mix of Punjabi and South Indian rituals. She wore a red saree with Swarovski work on it which was designed by Tarun Tahiliani. On the other hand, Raj complemented her well in his maroon and golden sherwani.

After Son Viaan, Shilpa And Raj Had A Daughter Via Surrogacy

Shilpa and Raj have a son together named Viaan Raj Kundra who was born in 2012. Later, the couple made headlines after they welcomed their daughter Samiksha Shetty Kundra via surrogacy in 2020. Speaking about choosing surrogacy, Shilpa stated, After Viaan, 'I did want to have another child for the longest time. But I suffered from an auto immune disease called APLA and that came into play every time I get pregnant. So I had a couple of miscarriages so it was a genuine issue. I waited for nearly four years and then, I was so irritated and we decided to try the surrogacy route'.