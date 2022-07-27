Shilpa Shetty-Richard Gere Kiss Case: Actress Moves Court To Seek Dismissal Of Plea Against Her Discharge

Actress Shilpa Shetty has moved court to seek dismissal of a plea challenging her challenging the January order of a Ballard Pier, Mumbai, magistrate court discharging her from an obscenity case involving Hollywood star Richard Gere.

As per a report in News18, Shilpa in her plea has claimed that the only allegation against her is that she didn't protest when Gere kissed her and therefore, this doesn't make her a conspirator.

In her reply to the plea, the actress claimed that she was a victim of malicious proceedings and harassment at the hands of the complainant and that she as an artist has always acted responsibly.

In January this year, Metropolitan Magistrate Ketaki Chavan had dismissed Shetty in this case. Later in April, the Rajasthan approached the sessions court against the magistrate's order and stated in its plea that the magistrate had erred in discharging Shilpa. They claimed that her act in kissing or allowing to be kissed in a public place amounted to obscenity.

For the unversed, in 2007, Shilpa Shetty landed in an 'obscenity' controversy when Hollywood star Richard Gere kissed her on her cheek at an AIDS Awareness event in Delhi. At that time, the kiss had stirred a huge controversy. Later, Gere apologised for his act and said that he had been trying to show that kissing was a safe act that could not lead to the transmission of HIV.

Coming back to Shilpa Shetty, the actress was last seen in Sabbir Khan's Nikamma alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The film was a box office dud.