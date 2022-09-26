Shilpa Shetty Sets Goals For Each Day Of Navratri As She Performs The First Pooja

The completer Indian film fraternity celebrated today as Shardiya Navratri, marking the beginning of the nine days of festivities. One of the most prominent stars at the forefront of these celebrations is Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

On her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared a video today where she is performing pooja in front of the idols of the holy trinity of Durga, Saraswati, and Lakshmi. In the caption, she wrote, "Shardiya Navratri ki Dheron Shubh Kaamnayein! Happy Navratri to all of you."

Along with the greetings, Shilpa listed the goals she has set to follow to purify her soul in the course of the next nine days. She wrote, " Prathama: I will leave all my anger. Dwitiya: I will stop judging people. Tritiya: I will leave all my grudges. Chaturthi: I will forgive myself and everyone. Panchami: I will accept myself and everyone as they are. Shashti: I will love myself and everyone unconditionally. Saptami: I will leave all my feelings of jealousy and guilt. Durgashtami: I will leave all my fears. MahaNavami: I will offer gratitude for all the things I have and all which I will get. JAI MATA DI." Many of her fans welcomed her post and replied with 'Jai Mata Di'.

For the unversed, on the occasion of Shardiya Navratri, devotees fill an earthen pot with soil and grains and then tie an auspicious thread around its neck. The pot, felicitously named the Kalash, will be worshipped for the next nine days.

On the work front, Shilpa is currently working with Rohit Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra in the web series Indian Police Force.

