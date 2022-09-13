Prior to Brahmastra's release, Alia Bhatt had left a section of people upset with her comment on the topic of nepotism. The actress had said, "I can't keep defending myself verbally. And if you don't like me, don't watch me. I can't help it. That's something I can't do (anything about)." Soon after that, netizens trended #boycottaliabhatt and #boycottbrahmastra on social media.
Shreyas Talpade On Alia Bhatt's 'Don't Like Me, Don't Watch Me' Comment: It's Very Wrong To Say That
In a recent interaction with News18 Lokmat, Shreyas Talpade reacted to Alia's statement and said that by asking people to not watch their movies, if they do not want to, actors were alienating themselves from the audience.
Shreyas told the news portal, "It is very wrong to say that if you do not like me just do not watch my movies. This way you will end up alienating yourself from the audience. An actor exists only till the audience likes him."
On being asked what he would wish from Lord Ganesha this year, the Iqbal actor made an indirect reference to celebrities reacting to the boycott trend, and expressed his displeasure with their statements on the same.
The actor said, "Whatever statements are being made in the (film) industry right now, I don't like them. They don't seem convincing. The prayer is at the feet of Bappa to grant wisdom to us all, who are working in the industry. Because the statements that have come now are not very convincing to me."
In the last few months, many Bollywood stars like Arjun Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Suniel Shetty and others have spoken out against the cancel culture that has affected the film industry.
Coming back to Shreyas Talpade, the actor will next be seen in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency in which he is essaying the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
- Chandramukhi Special Screening: Priyanka Chopra’s Mom, Shreyas Talpade & Others Watch Amruta-Addinath’s Film
- Prarthana Behere Reveals She Rejected Big Hindi Shows For Marathi Show Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath
- Shreyas Talpade Opens Up About Dubbing For Pushpa In Hindi; Says He Will Kiss Allu Arjun If He Bumps Into Him
- Shreyas Talpade On Dubbing For Pushpa Hindi Version: Allu Arjun's Phenomenal Performance Made My Job Easier
- Rohit Shetty Opens Up About Golmaal 5; Confirms That It Will Happen Soon!
- Zee Marathi Awards 2021 Pictures: Katrina Kaif, Govinda, Shreyas Talpade & Others Make Stylish Appearances
- Shreyas Talpade Reveals He Wasn't The First Choice For Dor; 'It Is One Of Those Films That Remain Special'
- EXCLUSIVE! Teen Do Paanch's Bidita Bag Says After Socio-Political Cinema She Wants To Do Commercial Films
- Shreyas Talpade Says He Was Backstabbed By Certain Bollywood Friends; 'The Egos Are So Fragile In Industry'
- Shreyas Talpade's Streaming Platform To Aid Theatre Artists Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
- Shreyas Talpade On Film Industry Going Through Rough Phase Due To COVID-19: It Is Frustrating
- Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya Receives Support From Shreyas Talpade & Mika Singh; See Tweets