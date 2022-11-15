Shubman Gill Finally Spills The Beans On Dating Rumours With Sara Ali Khan

After being spotted together in August 2022, rumours that Cricketer Shubman Gill and Sara Ali Khan are dating. They were spotted together multiple times which only strengthened the speculations. However, the duo never spoke up or addressed the speculation in any form of media. But that's not the case anymore as Shubhman finally spilled the beans on the current relationship status of the couple.

Shubman Gill recently graced the popular Punjabi chat show Dil Diyan Gallan season 2 which is hosted by Sonam Bajwa. The show shared a promo of the conversation between Gill and Sonam on their Instagram handle. During the chat, Sonam asked Shubman about who, according to him, is the fittest female actor in Bollywood. Without any hesitation, Gill named Sara Ali Khan. Following that, Sonam finally asked him the burning question, "Are you dating Sara?" Shubman promptly answered," Maybe," Then after a short pause, he said, "Maybe not."

Sonam Bajwa then playfully asked Gill to clarify his response by saying, "Sara da Sara sach bolo please(Please tell the complete truth)." Shubman replied, "Sara da sara sach bol reyaan(I AM telling the whole truth) Maybe, maybe not." The promo then went on to show the cricketer a video message from his parents where they expressed how proud they are of their son.

The dating rumours between Shubman Gill and Sara Ali Khan started when a TikTok user shared a video of the duo eating together at Bastion, a popular restaurant in Mumbai. The speculations were strengthened further when the rumoured couple was seen exiting the same hotel and boarding the same flight in October.

This is not the first Sara that Shubman was linked with. Earlier, Gill was rumoured to be dating Sara Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter. Both followed each other on Instagram and used to comment on each other posts. During that time, the duo didn't react to any speculations. Instead, they stopped talking to each other altogether after the speculations of their relationships caught wind. However, this time, Shubman neither confirmed nor denied his relationship with Sara Ali Khan, meaning that at the very least, the prospect of a romantic relationship is present between the two.

Before Shubman, Sara Ali Khan was rumoured to be dating Kartik Aaryan. Rumour has it that they fell in love on the sets of Love Aaj Kal. Prior to that, Sara expressed her desire to date Kartik during an episode of Koffee With Karan. However, they were later said to have parted ways after the film's release. In a recent interview, Sara claimed to not be in any relationship right now and stated that she is currently single.

