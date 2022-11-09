Shutterdown - Creating New Benchmark In The World Of Wedding Photography

One such most sort after wedding photography and cinematography company of India is Shutterdown which has been making a lot of buzz. Founded by a young professional named Lakshya, Shutterdown Photography aims to break the clutter and offer grandeur visions in each frame, capable of seizing the right emotions of each couple.

Over the years, Wedding Photography and Cinematography in India has made big leaps in terms of techniques, genres and styles of shooting. There are many companies in this niche but not all are capable or covering golden moments.

Lakshya, the sole founder of the company has not only won Times Most Influential Personalities 2021 but also is featured in book: Yuva Bharat amongst top 100 young personalities in the country along with Neeraj Chopra, Rajkumar Rao, Abhinav Bindra, etc.

Shutterdown's entire team is great with the camera, capturing candid moments between the bride and groom, as well as their families. Lakshya and his team makes sure that they use only the best tools and techniques prevalent in the business. They're also remarkable with different types of videos, be it the wedding film or teasers. The team makes sure to keep the entire family engaged.

Advertisement

This professionalism has made Shutterdown (@shutterdownphotography) a celebrated company that has been featured on Netflix and top media platforms like HuffPost, BuzzFeed, Vogue (Top 4 in the country), TOl, Yahoo News, and more.

Shutterdown Photography's consistent rise in the industry helped the company gain the trust of celebrities and other prominent names across industries. One of their much-talked-about successful project was actor Vikrant Massey's wedding, which caught the attention of many across India and even beyond.

What truly makes Shutterdown different from the rest in the overly competitive and saturated industry is the level of professionalism they show.

Driven to offer each of their clients top-notch wedding photography and cinematography services, Shutterdown's team help their clients' create memories for a lifetime in a click.

Drawing massive success for a company so rapidly proves the vision with which Lakshya has worked with his team. Whether it is moments they capture, and the films they make or mesmerizing song covers they shoot, they do it same amount of love and passion. (@shutterdownphotography)