Shweta Bachchan, daughter of Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, did not take up acting, yet she has remained in the limelight given her background. Recently, Shweta made an appearance on her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast. The latest episode of Navya's podcast was also joined by Jaya Bachchan. Shweta opened up about her childhood days and shared some interesting memories in the podcast.

Shweta Bachchan spilled the beans about her life as an older child during the show, What The Hell Navya, the star kid revealed that she would get a "lot" of beatings from her mother Jaya and how once a ruler broke on her. She also recalled how Jaya used to enrol her in multiple extra-curricular activities like Bharatnatyam, Hindi classical music, swimming, etc. Shweta continued, saying, "She was very particular about extra-curricular. I had to do Bharatnatyam, Hindi classical music, swimming, sitar, and piano.

She further added, "But she was very free with her slaps, I got slapped a lot. The ruler got broken on me once. She used to beat me a lot."

Talking about if Abhishek ever got any thrashing, Shweta said, "Abhishek hardly got slapped." As the discussion went on, Jaya stated, "I believe always the first child gets thrashed. I got thrashed a lot as a child. My sisters didn't."

Further, Shweta spoke about how Amitabh Bachchan dealt with her during her childhood. "The maximum punishment he gave was to stand in the corner. I liked that punishment as I used to make stories, and talk to myself there in the corner."

When a curious Navya enquired why her mother received such a beating, Jaya replied that Shweta was "very annoying and stubborn" as a child and also revealed that her husband Amitabh Bachchan didn't like raising hands on the children.

"She was very annoying and stubborn. Honestly, I realised parents hit children when they are angry with themselves because they are incapable of handling a situation. So, the only reaction is...The frustration gets out like this," Jaya Bachchan said.

Speaking about Navya Nanda's new show, What The Hell Navya, is a feel-good show that hosts three generations of women from all age groups to fearlessly express their viewpoints and create a safe space for women. Meanwhile, Navya's grandmom, Jaya Bachchan, is returning to the big screen with Dharma Productions' Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.