Shweta Bachchan Says Trolls Comparing Abhishek Bachchan To Amitabh Bachchan Bother Her, Calls It Unfair 

During a recent episode of Navya's podcast, What The Hell Navya, with her mother Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan addressed the trolls targeted toward her brother, actor Abhishek Bachchan, and discussed how it affects her. Shweta also said that comparing Abhishek to Amitabh Bachchan is unfair. Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta, and Jaya Bachchan are currently hosting a podcast where they talk and reflect on several other things related to their lives.

Shweta Bachchan further added that when it comes to criticism, she feels more protective of Abhishek than Amitabh. When talking about Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya praised him for his great sense of humour. Agreeing with her mother, Shweta then added, "Yes, but It's nasty. They attack him all the time and it's really upsetting for your family member, that really boils my blood."

"I don't really care about any of these, that's bothering you guys but this really upsets me. I don't like when they do it to him because, you know what, it's not fair...you don't do that! Just...I don't wanna discuss it. That really bugs me maybe because he is my younger brother and I am all protective," she said.

Speaking to Navya, Shweta Nanda said, "I don't feel it for Nana (Amitabh Bachchan)...because Nana is...but I feel it for Mamu (Abhishek Bachchan) because he is constantly compared to something which is incomparable. It is like you are comparing someone to something, that is larger than anything. how do you expect anyone to match up? that cannot be your whole life. You have to have the success that is not measured always, right? I don't think it's fair, it's nasty. So, out of 10 if you score like 8, people will say 'oh but his father scored 10.' But, he scored 8. You just completely disregard someone's achievements because someone else in his family has done it better. That doesn't mean he is any less, that I think is disgusting."

Shweta Bachchan then added how Abhishek has been facing the same type of harsh criticism for two decades and said that it's not okay.

Son of prominent celebrities Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan debuted with Kareena Kapoor in 2000 with JP Dutta film Refugee. His last film was Dasvi. He will be next seen in the new season of Breathe: Into the Shadows.