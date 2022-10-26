Shweta Bachchan Shares Fun Bhaidooj Pictures With Brother Abhishek

As the festival of lights exits, the festival of siblings approaches. Celebs all across the B-town are showing no sign of slowing down their festivities as they gear up to celebrate Bhai Dooj with their siblings after having a blast on Diwali. At the forefront is Shweta Bachchan, who shared some quirky pictures with her brother Abhishek just before the festival.

On October 26, Shweta took to her Instagram to share some photos of the siblings. In the first pic, Shweta can be seen looking all serious in her yellow salwar kameez sitting with Abhishek on the sofa. The Dasvi actor is giving a mischievous look to her sister while wearing a blue kurta with a golden striped design. In the next pic, the brother-sister duo is blissfully smiling while looking at each other. Shweta captioned the photos by writing about her brother, "What a Guy, just sunshine and rainbows. Happy Bhai Dooj."

Recently, Shweta Bachchan appeared with her mother Jaya Bachchan in her daughter's podcast named, What The Hell Navya. In it, Shweta expressed her love for her brother when she said that she feels very sad when Abhishek gets trolled on social media. She added, "He is constantly compared to something which is incomparable. It is like you are comparing someone to something, that is larger than anything. How do you expect anyone to match up? Out of 10, if you score an 8, people will say, 'oh but his father scored 10.' But he scored 8! You just completely disregard someone's achievements because someone else in the family has done it better. That doesn't mean he is any less, that I think is disgusting."

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the Netflix movie Dasvi alongside Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. He will be seen next in season 3 of the Amazon Prime series Breathe: Into the Shadows.

Click Here To See The Instagram Post