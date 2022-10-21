On Thursday, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi was spotted at Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash, where he was teased by paparazzi for his rumoured relationship with Navya Naveli Nanda, who is Amitabh Bachchan's grand daughter. The videos doing the rounds on social media show the actor blushing as he walked into the party alone and posed for pictures.

One of the paps teased Siddhant about Navya as he said, "Navya ji aa rahe hain, ruk jaiye na (Navya is coming, please wait)." The actor was seen sporting a beige kurta pyjama as he gave an awkward smile and folded his hands before entering the venue. Watch video here

A different clip of the same Diwali party shows Navya dressed in a red and golden ethnic outfit. She was also teased by the paparazzi about Siddhant as she posed along with her friend and actor Shanaya Kapoor. One of the paps mentioned, "Navya, koi aapka intezaar kar raha tha (someone was waiting for you)", to which she blushed and left midway.

The couple have been rumoured to be dating for some time now, but neither of them has yet commented on the status of their relationship. But both have been dropping subtle hints on social media. In a post, Navya shared a picture of noodles from her trip to Japan, which reads, "Made some noodles today." A few hours later, Siddhant posts a video from his vanity van with the caption "Her noodles." Fans were quick to notice the coincidence in their posts and flooded the comments section.

The Diwali bash was also attended by celebrities like Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and many others.

Siddhant's last film was Gehraiyaan, in which he was seen with co-stars Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. His next, Phone Bhoot, alongside Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif, is already creating buzz for its horror comedy. The movie is slated for a November 4 release.