Siddhant Chaturvedi Finally Reacts To Dating Rumours With Navya Naveli Nanda; 'I Wish...'

Ever since Siddhant Chaturvedi made his debut in Bollywood, the actor has been hitting the headlines for his personal life as well besides his work. Lately, the tinsel town is abuzz with rumours that he is dating Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. The duo is often seen dropping cheesy comments on each other's social media posts.

Apparently, Siddhant and Navya have been all hush-hush about their dating scenario except for a few hints on social media. However, in a recent interaction with GoodTimes, Siddhant finally addressed his rumours with Navya and said, "That I am dating, seeing someone. I wish that was true."

Her Phone Bhoot co-star Ishaan Khatter who was also a part of the conversation, added that he wishes that reports about his lifestyle and networth were true.

Earlier when Siddhant Chaturvedi graced an episode of Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan Season 7 with Ishaan and Katrina Kaif, the host KJo had quizzed him about his relationship status. In response, Siddhant maintained that he is single and has spending time with his family and friends.

He said, "With my work, my family, and my friend. And I have a 19-year-old brother so he's into music so kind of jamming with him." Karan tried to probe him further and added that "I am sure anyone who is immensely poetic is also very romantic. So, is there a love interest?" When Siddhant tried to brush off the question saying that his work is his love interest right now, Ishaan interrupted and teased the Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor by saying, "Don't do that to him. Ask him Ananda questions."

Recently, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda were spotted at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash. Navya was previously rumoured to be dating Meezan Jaffrey. However, the latter clarified that they are just close friends. He also revealed that he knows her through her sister as the two girls studied in New York.

Coming back to Siddhant Chaturvedi, the actor is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot which features Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif as his co-stars. The Gurmeet Singh directorial is slated to release in theatres on November 4, 2022.