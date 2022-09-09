In 2020, Siddhant Chaturvedi's response to Ananya Panday talking about her struggles on former journalist Rajeev Masand's roundtable interview went viral and gave way to many memes on social media. Many assumed that it was a subtle dig at the existing nepotism in Bollywood and lauded the Gully Boy actor for his honest take on the industry.
Siddhant Chaturvedi Opens Up On Ananya Panday Getting Trolled Post His Viral Nepotism Jibe
Recently, when Siddhant Chaturvedi graced Karan Johar's popular talk show Koffee With Karan Season 7, he was asked about his viral comment on nepotism which was appreciated, but got Ananya Panday at the receiving end of the netizens.
Siddhant said, "I mean there was no intention to kind of harm anybody or cause any kind of hurt. I thought it was just my truth and I will always speak my truth because I mean yes, you know it's been a bit difficult."
The Gehraiyaan actor further added, "It's always the journey that is harder but I embrace it, I really love where I come from. But that's my truth and everybody has their own truth and that was the line about struggle. They have their own struggle of acceptance. It takes a while. That's my observation, that was my truth. But having said that, it's a talk which will keep going on -Nepotism. We just can't keep complaining about it."
With regards to movies, Siddhant Chaturvedi made a dashing entry in the Hindi Film Industry with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy for which he received rave reviews for his portrayal of rapper MC Sher. His next was Shakun Batra's domestic noir Gehraiyaan co-starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. Now, Siddhant is awaiting the release of Phone Bhoot.
