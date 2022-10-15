Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's adorable chemistry in the 2021 war biopic Shershaah left everyone mesmerised. Off screen too, the couple has been hitting the headlines for their relationship.

While Sidharth and Kiara have never openly admitted that they are dating, speculations around their impending wedding continue to surface on the internet. Amid this, recently when Kiara graced Karan Johar's popular talk show Koffee With Karan 7 with her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor, the actress admitted that she is more than just good friends with Sidharth.

Meanwhile, there were reports circulating in the media that the rumoured celebrity couple is planning to get hitched in a close-knit ceremony in Delhi in April this year.

In his recent interview with Mid-day, Sidharth reacted to these reports and said that marriage is a personal choice and whenever it happens, everyone will come to know.

"Marriage is a personal choice that as and when it will happen, people will come to know. Such things can't be kept under wraps," the tabloid quoted him as saying.

In the same interview, Sidharth also looked back at his ten-year journey in the Hindi Film Industry. He said that while Shershaah's success taught him a lot, he feels his long run in the movies has been his biggest teacher.

"These 10 years have transformed me. I have learnt so much about how a film is made. I feel more empowered to give my point of view to my directors. We all have to buck up and deliver so much in the next two to three decades. Success can't be judged in 10 years. If in 20 years, I am still here, and people remember my movies and dialogues, I will know I have made it. At the moment, I am nowhere close to being satisfied," the publication quoted him as saying.

Workwise, Sidharth is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Thank God co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The family entertainer is slated to lock horns with Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu at the box office on Diwali 2021.