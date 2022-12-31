Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Date Out, Here’s A List Of Women He Allegedly Dated So Far

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who shared screen space in the 2021 war biopic Shershaah, left everyone mesmerised with their stunning onscreen chemistry.

During the film's shooting, the duo reportedly fell in love with each other and have been in a steady relationship since then. In the last few months, several rumours about their much-awaited wedding grabbed eyeballs.

While Sidharth and Kiara are yet to make their relationship official, the latest buzz suggests that they are finally getting married in February 2023. Yes, you read that right!

After Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Sid-Kiara are likely to exchange wedding vows in a royal ceremony in Rajashthan on February 8. Revealing the same, a source informed ETimes, "Sidharth and Kiara are going to get married on February 6. Their pre-wedding functions will happen on February 4 and 5, where their guests and families will celebrate the customary, mehendi, haldi and Sangeet ceremonies. The wedding will take place on the 6th."

The report further states that the couple will get married at Jaisalmer Palace Hotel amid high security. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

Amid their continuous wedding rumours, let's look at the list of women the Ek Villain star allegedly dated so far.