Sidharth Malhotra: I Have Had A Very Extreme Journey Coming From A Non-Film Background

The Student Of The Year actor further told Hindustan Times, "I have had a very extreme journey (in the industry) coming from New Delhi from a non-film background and being here today, working for the last 10 years and entertaining people in various different roles."

Actor Sidharth Malhotra who won several hearts with his brilliant performance in Shershaah, feels that he still has miles to go before his fans consider him an icon. While looking back at his journey in the film industry, Sidharth said that he believes that people need to see his journey from a holistic point of view as to where he started off and where he is today.

In the same interview, he also opened up about his career arc and said, "It's just to show them (people) by my actions that anything that you put your mind to is possible. Everyone's opinion is not what you have to go by always."

Sidharth further added that eventually, one has to live with his/her gut instincts, dedication and obsession about one particular field while trying to achieve it. He went on to assert that he is a prime example for that and he hopes that youngsters will take inspiration from him.

"For me, being an icon or somebody in the field is a little too early. I know work has been good, and God has been kind. But I do feel that to be an icon and to have some kind of love from the audience means that you need to show them by actions as to what you need to do to achieve something in life," concluded Malhotra.

With respect to work, he will next be seen in Thank God, Mission Majnu, Yodha and Indian Police Force.