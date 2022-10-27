Sidharth Malhotra Reacted Like This When He Came Across A Young Fan Named Kiara; Watch VIDEO

Sidharth Malhotra is rumoured to be dating his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani. Even though the alleged lovebirds have never admitted their relationship in public, they are often papped together and seen making joint appearances on several social dos.

Recently, Sidharth attended a special screening of his recently released family entertainer Thank God with his ladylove Kiara Advani. Following the screening, the handsome hunk was seen interacting with fans and clicking selfies and pictures with them. Amid this, the actor was visibly taken off-guard when he met a young fan named Kiara.

A video of that incident is going viral on social media and fans couldn't stop talking about Sid's sweet reaction. In the snippet, a young girl is seen walking up to the Bollywood star to pose for a snap with him.

While graciously obliging for the picture, when the girl's mother reveals that her daughter's name is Kiara, Sidharth is seen blushing and saying, "Oh Kiara! Okay, lovely name."

Watch the video

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara almost confirmed their relationship on Koffee with Karan this year. While Kiara admitted that she and Sidharth are more than friends, her rumoured beau dropped several hints that he is dating her on the show.

There were rumours floating in the media that Sidharth and Kiara are planning to get hitched in April next year. However, the former dismissed these reports in a recent interview and said, "Marriage is a personal choice that as and when it will happen, people will come to know. Such things can't be kept under wraps."

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra's latest release Thank God is currently running in cinema halls. The Indra Kumar-directorial also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. His upcoming films are Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Yodha co-starring Raashi Khanna and Disha Patani. The actor is also set to make his digital debut with Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force.