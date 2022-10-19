Sidharth Malhotra, over the years, has impressed audiences with his acting skills and has a good list of films to his credit, which includes Hasee Toh Phasee, Ek Villain both in 2014, Kapoor & Sons (2017), and Ittefaq (2017), among others. But it was Shershaah (2021) that redefined his position in the industry with his gritty and genuine performance.

Nation's heartthrob, Sidharth Malhotra, on Wednesday (October 19), completed 10 years in Bollywood. He was launched by honcho Karan Johar in Student Of The Year back in 2012. Besies, Sidharth, Varun Dhawan, and Alia Bhatt are also celebrating 10 years in the industry and are amongst the most bankable stars in Hindi cinema. Every female in the country was smitten by his charming looks. Prior to his movie debut, Sidharth had worked as a model and had assisted Karan in My Name Is Khan.

Recalling his 10 years journey in Bollywood, Sidharth in an interview with News18 said, "It has been an interesting ten years. But it doesn't feel so. Moreover, the pandemic also took away two years."

The actor further added that it was difficult for his parents to believe that he wanted to become an actor and had also bagged a film. Calling his dream far-fetched, Sidharth stated, " Disbelief is something that comes very naturally to the middle-class of this country. We're all very scared to venture out because there's no guarantee but a lot of struggles involved. My parents reacted like any average middle-class family. But it has been ten years since they've reacted in that way again and I think it means that they don't regret me follow my dreams."

Stressing that there is pressure in the film industry, Sidharth in the interview also said that he wants to set an example that there are inroads into the business of movies.

Recalling his days on the sets of SOTY, Sid revealed he was very nervous. "It was very overwhelming for a boy from Delhi be part of such a big set and be choreographed by Farah Khan. There were some hundred plus dancers, Manish Malhotra (costume designer) doing our clothes and us getting our hair and make-up fixed amid a shaadi ka setting. A lot of things went into that first day, which I remember very clearly. It feels surreal that it has been ten years," he told News18.

Sidharth Malhotra has some interesting projects in the pipeline. He is currently gearing up for Indra Kumar's Thank You, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. He will next be seen in action flick Yodha along with Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna, and Rohit Shetty's web series Indan Police Force.