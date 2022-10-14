Rumoured celebrity couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been making buzz over their wedding. They were recently seen together at producer Ashvini Yardi's birthday bash, and their appearance has ignited speculation that they are taking their relationship to the next level. Since then, several stories have been circulating that claim that star-couple marriage is on the cards very soon.

According to several media reports, the couple will get hitched next year in April. However, both have not responded to the news. Even during their appearance on Koffee With Karan season 7, Kiara and Sid remained tight-lipped about their wedding plans. And now, Sidharth has reacted to the rumours of him dating his Shershaah co-star and addressed all the buzz surrounding their marriage.

Speaking to India Today, when asked if rumours bother him, Sidharth Malhotra said, "No, it doesn't bother me. After 10 years, I don't think there is anything to be bothered about." The star then added, "If I was getting married, I think it would be very difficult to keep it a secret today. We have realized that somewhere or another will come out."

On the contrary, when Kiara Advani made an appearance at Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 7, the actress claimed she and Sid are "more than close friends." When Karan asked her if she was denying her relationship with Sidharth, she said, "I'm neither denying nor accepting."

However, BollywoodLife quoted a source saying that Sidharth and Kiara are open about their relationship as they are sure about each other now. The marriage will happen in Delhi and around Sidharth's family, so no one from Bollywood will be invited, the source revealed. The couple will go for a registered marriage first, followed by a cocktail party and reception, the source added.

On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra's Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh is releasing this Diwali. The actor also has Dharma Productions' Yodha, Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna, and Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force.