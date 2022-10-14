Rumoured celebrity couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been making buzz over their wedding. They were recently seen together at producer Ashvini Yardi's birthday bash, and their appearance has ignited speculation that they are taking their relationship to the next level. Since then, several stories have been circulating that claim that star-couple marriage is on the cards very soon.
Sidharth Malhotra Says ‘Difficult To Keep It A Secret', On Wedding Rumours With Kiara Advani
According to several media reports, the couple will get hitched next year in April. However, both have not responded to the news. Even during their appearance on Koffee With Karan season 7, Kiara and Sid remained tight-lipped about their wedding plans. And now, Sidharth has reacted to the rumours of him dating his Shershaah co-star and addressed all the buzz surrounding their marriage.
Speaking to India Today, when asked if rumours bother him, Sidharth Malhotra said, "No, it doesn't bother me. After 10 years, I don't think there is anything to be bothered about." The star then added, "If I was getting married, I think it would be very difficult to keep it a secret today. We have realized that somewhere or another will come out."
On the contrary, when Kiara Advani made an appearance at Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 7, the actress claimed she and Sid are "more than close friends." When Karan asked her if she was denying her relationship with Sidharth, she said, "I'm neither denying nor accepting."
However, BollywoodLife quoted a source saying that Sidharth and Kiara are open about their relationship as they are sure about each other now. The marriage will happen in Delhi and around Sidharth's family, so no one from Bollywood will be invited, the source revealed. The couple will go for a registered marriage first, followed by a cocktail party and reception, the source added.
On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra's Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh is releasing this Diwali. The actor also has Dharma Productions' Yodha, Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna, and Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force.
- Kiara Advani Rebukes Paparazzi For Pushing Senior Citizen While Taking Her Pictures | Watch
- Sidharth Malhotra Says His Previous Relationship Taught Him Not To Gift Pets; Is He Hinting At Alia Bhatt?
- Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to have a registered wedding in April 2023? Deets Inside
- Kiara Advani Makes A Jaw-Dropping Appearance With Sidharth Malhotra At A Party
- EXCLUSIVE! Rakul Preet Singh Reacts To Thank God VS Ram Setu Box Office Clash On Diwali
- Sidharth Malhotra Talks About The Challenges Of An Outsider In The Film Industry
- Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra’s Thank God in Legal Trouble Again, Case Filed In Rajasthan
- Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra's Thank God In Legal Trouble; Case Filed For Hurting Religious Sentiments
- Thank God Trailer: Ajay Devgn And Sidharth Malhotra Promise A Rib-Tickling Diwali Entertainer
- Sidharth Malhotra: I Have Had A Very Extreme Journey Coming From A Non-Film Background
- KWK 7: Kiara Advani Recalls Her First Meeting With Sidharth Malhotra; 'I Will Never Forget That'
- Koffee With Karan 7 Promo: Shahid Kapoor Drops A Hint About Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Wedding